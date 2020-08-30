Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 679,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Steven Madden by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 57.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.