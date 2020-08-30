Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company's product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. "

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

