Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.04. Zafgen shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 12,785 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 34.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 285,529 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zafgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 544,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 809.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

