Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $100.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.89.

Several research firms recently commented on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 1,118,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Bass sold 2,332 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $203,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,272.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,169 shares of company stock worth $10,780,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.