Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $230,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 736,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,655. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 885.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.