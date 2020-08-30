ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 17.4% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper, BitForex and Allbit. ZPER has a market cap of $471,179.71 and approximately $1,636.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00078359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00287937 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002266 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039526 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

