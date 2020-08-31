1,007 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $23.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,921.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,739.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,604.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

