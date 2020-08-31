10,435 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $2,485,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 145.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,972 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.42. 34,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,208. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

