11,687 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $143.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

