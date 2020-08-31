12,298 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,298 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,824,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.39. 73,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,440. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

