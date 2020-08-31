12,549 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.18. 24,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

