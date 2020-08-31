13,381 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $221.03. 61,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,618. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $223.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

