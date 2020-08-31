18,950 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 118,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

