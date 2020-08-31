27,590 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. 121,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,695. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

