$351.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce sales of $351.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.56 million and the highest is $375.00 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on COG. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.