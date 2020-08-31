360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CLSA started coverage on 360 Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $12.28 on Friday. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 Finance will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 360 Finance by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

