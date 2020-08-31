3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.80. 38,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,096. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.