4,001 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 519,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 231,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,354. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

