4,014 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,457. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

