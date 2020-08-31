58,786 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

