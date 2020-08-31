6,201 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.95. 19,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,419. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.