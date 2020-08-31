7,451 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

MDT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $108.12. 106,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.