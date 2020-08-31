79,043 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Acquired by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. CLS Investments LLC owned 8.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHCS. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.