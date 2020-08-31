8,107 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,195,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.13. 98,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,371. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

