$833.66 Million in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to post $833.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $924.33 million and the lowest is $723.90 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

