9,061 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

