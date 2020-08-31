9,085 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $283.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,457. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

