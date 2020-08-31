9,549 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

