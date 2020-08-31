Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

