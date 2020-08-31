Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of ACRS opened at $2.55 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

