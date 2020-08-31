ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.86.

ADT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ADT by 50.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,516 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 14,359.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,265 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 542,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 364,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

