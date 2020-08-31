AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Sells $182,500.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00.

AGCO stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. BofA Securities raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AGCO by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.