Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) vs. iFresh (NYSE:IFMK) Head to Head Comparison

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and iFresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.11 $466.40 million N/A N/A iFresh $89.45 million 0.27 -$8.29 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 15 0 2.83 iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than iFresh.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A iFresh -1.51% N/A -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats iFresh on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. As of January 22, 2019, it operated nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. As of February 8, 2019, iFresh Inc. operates as a subsidiary of HK Xu Ding Co, Limited.

