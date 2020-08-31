Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE ALX opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.69. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $391.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.