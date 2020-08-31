Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $1,452,087.13 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total transaction of $1,452,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALGN opened at $300.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.