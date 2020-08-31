Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

AMBBY stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

