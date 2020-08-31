American International Group Inc. Acquires 10,512 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,573,477. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.