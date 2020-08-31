American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

UPS traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.94. 189,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

