American International Group Inc. Buys 382 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,782. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

