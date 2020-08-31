American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $31.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,914.01. 8,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,739.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,604.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.