American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Etsy worth $23,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,179,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $73,311.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 76,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

