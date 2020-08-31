American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $713,677,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $172.23. The company had a trading volume of 399,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,254. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

