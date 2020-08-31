American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

