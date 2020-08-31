American International Group Inc. Has $26.98 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,085,000 after acquiring an additional 428,361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,175,000 after acquiring an additional 160,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders sold 173,292 shares of company stock worth $105,641,480 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $614.44. 27,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,068. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.32 and a 200 day moving average of $551.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

