American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after buying an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after buying an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 97,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

