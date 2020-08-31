American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,219 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.12. 72,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,405. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

