American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 1,848,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

