American International Group Inc. Makes New $31.75 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 515,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,745,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 346,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,767,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

