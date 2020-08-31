American International Group Inc. Purchases 589 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.19 on Monday, hitting $732.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $729.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $667.57 and a 200-day moving average of $569.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

