American International Group Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $617.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,415. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $621.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

